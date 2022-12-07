Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.26 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $113.19 million and $7.26 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
