Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s 5th Largest Position

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 2.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after buying an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,700. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.