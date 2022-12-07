WazirX (WRX) Tops One Day Volume of $7.11 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $66.02 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.