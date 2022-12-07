Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.50. Weibo shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 3,541 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.
Weibo Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.