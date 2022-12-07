Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.50. Weibo shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 3,541 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weibo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

