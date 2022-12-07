Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,067,944 shares.The stock last traded at $64.39 and had previously closed at $68.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

