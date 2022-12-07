WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Insider Activity

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $214,289.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

