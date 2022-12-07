WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $696,785.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00456231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

