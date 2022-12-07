WhiteCoin Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $698,756.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00455976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00035684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

