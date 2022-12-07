WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $138.62 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $138.62 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,145,399 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

