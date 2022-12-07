Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.13.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 625.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $2,129,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $330,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. 6,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,347. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

