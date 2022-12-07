ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345,046.77

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $345,046.77 and $24.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00259713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00087456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.