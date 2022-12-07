Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.34. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 45,515 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Trading Down 8.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
