Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.34. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 45,515 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

