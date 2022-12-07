Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zimtu Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.25.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

