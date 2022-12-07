Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $83,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,469,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

ZTS stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.86. 52,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

