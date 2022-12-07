Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Cavalry Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $50,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

