ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

