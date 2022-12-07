ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $24.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 26,292 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.