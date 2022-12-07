ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $24.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 26,292 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
