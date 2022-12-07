Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 7.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 14,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,131,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zuora by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zuora by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 339,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

