10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Up 8.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 55,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,136,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.70.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

