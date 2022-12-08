1,210,000 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Rezolute comprises about 0.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 3.60% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RZLT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Rezolute Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.