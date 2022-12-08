1eco Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.77 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $69.77 million and $943.99 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1eco Profile

1eco was first traded on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

