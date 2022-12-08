24,410 Shares in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

