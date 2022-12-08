3,676 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $67.07 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $1,327,361. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

