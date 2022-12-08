369,070 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 1,942,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $89.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

