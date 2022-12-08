450,000 Shares in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

