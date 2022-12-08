4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.92

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 7164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 111,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.