69,090 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,000. American Tower comprises 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.55. 28,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.31. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

