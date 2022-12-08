91,612 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rambus by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after buying an additional 895,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Rambus by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,871,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $18,315,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rambus by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.