Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 13th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,766. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

