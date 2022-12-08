Ace Cash Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $69.80 million and approximately $1,725.46 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.349693 USD and is down -16.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,534.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

