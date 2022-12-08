Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 20%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 99,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

