Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($20.73) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.95) to GBX 2,490 ($30.36) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Investec raised Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.40) to GBX 2,819 ($34.37) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,363.67.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

