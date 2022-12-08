Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 52.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Aflac by 27.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 53,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

