Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.16. 5,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AFYA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
