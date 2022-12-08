Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 500 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

