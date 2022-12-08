Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $412,029.16

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $412,029.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00121949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00225019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.