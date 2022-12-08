Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $60,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Shares of ALK opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

