Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.36 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00506227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.22 or 0.30258695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

