Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 2%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 8,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Institutional Trading of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.