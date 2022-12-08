Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQN. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.11 per share, with a total value of C$295,938.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,410. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,606.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$9.65 and a 1-year high of C$20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,088.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

