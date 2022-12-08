Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Stephen Bohanon Sells 2,009 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

