Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) fell 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. 246,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 893,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allego in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Allego from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the third quarter worth about $7,540,000. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

