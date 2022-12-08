Allison M. Destefano Buys 2,500 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Envela Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.38. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

