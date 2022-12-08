AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for approximately 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 366,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 41.6% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,445. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

