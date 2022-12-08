AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 107.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,158. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.