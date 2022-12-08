AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 365,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,145,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

