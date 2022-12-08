AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,082. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

