AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $548.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,195. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

