AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,466 Shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 3.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.08% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

