Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Trading Up 0.9%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. 28,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 123,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

